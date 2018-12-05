Jimmy Kimmel’s OUT for 2019 Academy Awards Hosting, Who’s In?

Jimmy Kimmel is OUT for for hosting the 2019 Academy Awards. Who’s in? *Drum roll please* Actor/comedian KEVIN HART will be hosting the 2019 Academy Awards!!! The show is set to air on ABC on Feb. 24!

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards for the last 2 years, but it is time to give up the throne. Kevin Hart is so funny and slayed it this year in his film “Night School” which was number one at the box office when it debuted and marked the biggest comedy opening weekend of 2018.

In the past, Kevin Hart had expressed his dream to emcee this major TV event in a Variety cover story last year.

“It would be something I would definitely do just to say I did it in my career,” Hart told Variety. “It would be great to say I had that moment.”

He posted on Instagram about this accomplishment and he is SO excited!!!

Go Kevin!! We support you!!!