Jimmy Kimmel’s OUT for 2019 Academy Awards Hosting, Who’s In?

Jimmy Kimmel is OUT for for hosting the 2019 Academy Awards. Who’s in? *Drum roll please* Actor/comedian KEVIN HART will be hosting the 2019 Academy Awards!!! The show is set to air on ABC on Feb. 24!
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards for the last 2 years, but it is time to give up the throne. Kevin Hart is so funny and slayed it this year in his film “Night School” which was number one at the box office when it debuted and marked the biggest comedy opening weekend of 2018.
In the past, Kevin Hart had expressed his dream to emcee this major TV event in a Variety cover story last year.
“It would be something I would definitely do just to say I did it in my career,” Hart told Variety. “It would be great to say I had that moment.”
He posted on Instagram about this accomplishment and he is SO excited!!!
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
Go Kevin!! We support you!!!