Meet The Dude Responsible For The Oscar Best Picture Blunder

Oh how it all unfolded so awkwardly in front of our eyes…Jimmy Kimmel breaks it all down for us. “Bonnie threw Clyde under the bus.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has handled the accounting for the Academy Awards since 1934, apologized for giving the wrong envelope to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Two sets of cards are printed, one for each of the two PwC representatives who distribute envelopes to presenters. “What happened was, our partner on the left side of the stage, Brian Cullinan, he handed the wrong envelope to Warren Beatty. And then the second we realized that, we notified the appropriate parties and corrected the mistake.” Who IS this Brian Cullinan? FunFacts HERE.