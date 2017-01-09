Jimmy Fallon’s Open to Golden Globes

Jimmy Fallon hosted the 2017 Golden Globes.
“La La Land” dominated the Golden Globes, winning a record-breaking seven statues including best musical or comedy. It won in every category in which it was nominated. Its other victories were for its score and for the song “City of Stars,” the film’s moody anthem.
In an emotional speech, Ryan Gosling thanked his wife, Eva Mendes, and dedicated his Best Actor in a Musical award to her late brother, Juan Carlos, who died of cancer in April at the age of 53.
But one of the better acceptance speeches came from Donald Glover during his speech when Atlanta won Best TV Series Musical or Comedy.
Yea, he shouted out Migos for this song…
Golden Globe Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List
Best Motion Picture, Drama: Moonlight
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: La La Land
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best TV Series, Drama: The Crown, Netflix
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Elle, France
Best Animated Feature: Zootopia
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, Musical or Comedy: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Original Song: “City of Stars”, La La Land
Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Best Limited Series or TV Movie: The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical: Atlanta, FX
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award: Meryl Streep
