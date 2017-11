Thor:Ragnorak was the number one movie at the box office in its first weekend out, taking in $121 million. Bad Moms 2 took in $17 million.

Chris Hemsworth and Jimmy Fallon played a fun game called Breaking Thor where they try not to laugh listening to funny sound clips.

In sad news, Jimmy Fallon lost his mom at the age of 68 this Saturday. He and his family were by her side at the hospital. Tapings for The Tonight Show were cancelled this week.