Jim Parsons was named Forbes highest paid TV actor of 2017, earned $27.5 million in the year leading up to June 1st.

The dude makes $1 million per episode of The Big Bang Theory… woah.

On Tuesday, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara was announced as the highest paid TV actress with $41.5 million, making her the highest-earning television star amongst men and women.

HOLY MONEY.