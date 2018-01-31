Jim Caviezel May Play Jesus Again

Jim Caviezel is in talks to be back as Jesus in the upcoming sequel to Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ”. It may not be out until last next year or early 2020 because Gibson said “it’s a big subject.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported 20 months ago that a sequel was in the works, but it wasn’t known until Tuesday whether Gibson was interested in again casting Caviezel as Jesus. The actor, 49, first played thirty-something-year-old Jesus 14 years ago.

Long before then, Caviezel will appear in another film based on the Bible: Paul, Apostle of Christ, which Affirm Films, the faith-based label from Sony, will open March 28. The pic stars James Faulkner as Paul and Caviezel as Luke.

MORE HERE