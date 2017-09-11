Jim Carrey Gets Confusing On The Red Carpet

Jim Carrey gave an “E” reported the least boring interview of all time at a red carpet even for New York Fashion Week recently….

He got a little, existential, that was odd from the beginning. He began by circling Catt Sadler of E!, who tried to get some normal responses out of him, but that wasn’t happening.

“There’s no meaning to any of this,” he told Catt Sadler. “So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am.”

He then said,” “I believe that peace lies beyond personalities, beyond invention and disguise, beyond the red ‘S’ you wear on your chest, that makes bullets bounce off.”

In his defense, she did open the interview by asking if he was “wondering the streets, looking for a date,

” when his ex-girlfriend recently committed suicide.

I think mentally he’s not in the best shape, and has a point about the “icon” thing.

Thoughts?

