Jessica Simpson Is Getting Mom-Shamed

Jessica Simpson posted a cute video of her 5-year-old playing in the pool…and the Internet is freaking out.

Why is the Internet freaking out? Because 5-year-old Ace has a broken arm in a cast. The cast is waterproof, and his form in the flip is flawless. But the comments section blew up with concerned fans …one saying, “As someone in healthcare, I’m gonna say that’s not a good idea,” while another posted, “I think any generation would not think it’s a good idea to flip a child around like that with a broken arm lol … that’s just common sense.”

Other fans supported her saying, “Not a darn thing wrong with that child playing in the pool…. The kid looks like he is having a blast. I’m sure the sports cast on his arm is so he can continue having a great summer despite having to heal.”

