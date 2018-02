Jessica Biel says she has already started talking to her 2-year-old son Silas about the birds and bees.

She said, “We’re using technical terms … we shower together, and [we say], ‘This is what I’ve got. This is what you’ve got,’” she said. “We just talk about it. I know it’s really young, but I really believe that if you start this early, there’s no shame.”

She and Chelsea Handler did a PSA that is not for younger viewers HERE

