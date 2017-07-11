Jersey Shore Is Coming Back…And Jersey Residents Are HORRIFIED

Most thought it would never happen, but it’s official — the “Jersey Shore” cast is reuniting after nearly 5 years apart.

Cast member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted a tease to the reunion show last month on Instagram. Other stalwarts of the notorious MTV show, including Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Gaudagnino, were seen filming at the Jenkinson Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach last month.

And, as might be predicted, many actual residents of the Jersey Shore are horrified.

One resident said, “The show had some potential at first, but they are a complete disgrace to the state, and they shouldn’t be here at all.” There is that little fact that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino might be facing prison time.

