Jerry Seinfeld Says Roseanne Shouldn’t Have Been Fired…Cast At War On The Spinoff Over Script

Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t think Roseanne should have been fired for her tweet.

He talked to Entertainment Tonight saying, ”I didn’t see why it was necessary to fire her….But I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh.”

He also thinks another comedian should play her part in the spinoff.

That said, sources say Sarah Gilbert and John Goodman are at war with various members of production team over the script for the upcoming series. A source close to production said.“The new script seems to be all over the place, and they fear that the audience will drop off after the first few episodes because it is just not as funny without Roseanne.”

MORE HERE