Jeopardy Contestant Mispronounces Coolio Hit; Learns Hard Lesson

On Jeopardy’s New Year’s Day episode, one contestant, Nick, buzzed in quickly when the following clue popped up: “A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds’ goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.”

The answer would reference the book Paradise Lost and Coolio’s hit, “Gangsta’s Paradise.” So, Nick responded with: “Gangster’s Paradise Lost.” Initially, he was right… but then judges ripped $3,200 away from him because he pronounced the “er” in “gangsta”.

Coolio told TMZ that technically the show was right, but he wouldn’t have been so picky.