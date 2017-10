‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Goes Viral With His Style & Big Bets

Austin Rogers is a bartender in New York City described as a cross between actor Zach Galifianakis and Martin Prince, the teacher’s pet from¬†The Simpsons. He has just become the fastest Jeopardy! contestant to earn the most money.

Host Alex Trebek says,¬†“He’s got hair; he’s got chutzpah. He’s got broad-based knowledge…” …and he’s won over $278,000 so far.

Even when Austin loses… he wins.