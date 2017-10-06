‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Goes Viral With His Style & Big Bets

Austin Rogers is a bartender in New York City described as a cross between actor Zach Galifianakis and Martin Prince, the teacher’s pet from The Simpsons. He has just become the fastest Jeopardy! contestant to earn the most money.

Host Alex Trebek says, “He’s got hair; he’s got chutzpah. He’s got broad-based knowledge…” …and he’s won over $278,000 so far.

Even when Austin loses… he wins.