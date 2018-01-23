Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise and Zac Efron Are All Up For Awards…For BAD Acting

Nominations for the 38th Golden Raspberry Awards have been announced.
The Razzies honor the worst films in Hollywood, and its winners will be announced March 3rd, a day before the 2018 Oscars.
“Transformers: The Last Knight” leads the Razzies with nine nominations, bringing the franchise’s total to 32 nominations. “Fifty Shades Darker” received 8 nods and “The Mummy” trailed with seven nominations. “The Emoji Movie” is also up for “Worst Picture.”
The “Worst Actress” category included Jennifer Lawrence for “mother!” and Tyler Perry in “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.” Tom Cruise was among those nominated for “Worst Actor” thanks to his performance in “The Mummy.” Zac Efron was also among the nominees for his turn in “Baywatch.”
See the complete list of this year’s Razzies nominees below:
WORST PICTURE
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST ACTRESS
Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence, mother!
Tyler Perry, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Emma Watson, The Circle
WORST ACTOR
Tom Cruise, The Mummy
Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron, Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Javier Bardem, mother! and Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe, The Mummy
Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight
Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2
Anthony Hopkins, Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker
Sofia Boutella, The Mummy
Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight
Goldie Hawn, Snatched
Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots of Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp and His Worn-Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn-Out Wig, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween