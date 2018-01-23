Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise and Zac Efron Are All Up For Awards…For BAD Acting

Nominations for the 38th Golden Raspberry Awards have been announced.

The Razzies honor the worst films in Hollywood, and its winners will be announced March 3rd, a day before the 2018 Oscars.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” leads the Razzies with nine nominations, bringing the franchise’s total to 32 nominations. “Fifty Shades Darker” received 8 nods and “The Mummy” trailed with seven nominations. “The Emoji Movie” is also up for “Worst Picture.”

The “Worst Actress” category included Jennifer Lawrence for “mother!” and Tyler Perry in “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.” Tom Cruise was among those nominated for “Worst Actor” thanks to his performance in “The Mummy.” Zac Efron was also among the nominees for his turn in “Baywatch.”

See the complete list of this year’s Razzies nominees below:

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence, mother!

Tyler Perry, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson, The Circle

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise, The Mummy

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem, mother! and Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe, The Mummy

Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight

Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins, Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella, The Mummy

Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn, Snatched

Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots of Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp and His Worn-Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn-Out Wig, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

