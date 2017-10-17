Jennifer Lawrence Shared Degrading Hollywood Stories

Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Darren Aronofsky attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Mother!" at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations, a rash of new revelations are coming to light and hitting close to home.

Jennifer Lawrence gave a speech at Elle’s Women of Hollywood gala on Monday night and bravely shared her own experiences in Hollywood. In her speech, Lawrence shared a story of producers of a film who asked her to lose weight.

One girl before me had already been fired for not losing enough weight fast enough. And, during this time, a female producer had me do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much thinner than me. And we all stood side-by-side with only paste-ons covering our privates. After that degrading and humiliating lineup, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.”

It doesn’t end there. Things got much, much more humiliating. GET THE FULL STORY HERE.