Jennifer Lawrence Shared Degrading Hollywood Stories
By Garfield
|
Oct 17, 2017 @ 4:50 PM
Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Darren Aronofsky attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Mother!" at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations, a rash of new revelations are coming to light and hitting close to home.

Jennifer Lawrence gave a speech at Elle’s Women of Hollywood gala on Monday night and bravely shared her own experiences in Hollywood. In her speech, Lawrence shared a story of producers of a film who asked her to lose weight.

One girl before me had already been fired for not losing enough weight fast enough. And, during this time, a female producer had me do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much thinner than me. And we all stood side-by-side with only paste-ons covering our privates. After that degrading and humiliating lineup, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.”

