Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The Best Advice She’s Ever Received

The best advice Jennifer Lawrence has ever received came from a person that won’t surprise you at all.

In an article published in The Hollywood Reporter, Oprah Winfrey was interviewing Jennifer Lawrence. During the course of the interview, she asked Jennifer about the best piece of advice she’d ever received. Jennifer replied:

“It was probably by you, you just said it under your breath. You were talking, and then under your breath you said: ‘You have to teach somebody how to treat you.’ “That’s the smartest thing I’ve ever heard.”

So there you have it. I think that’s some pretty solid advice. You can read the whole interview HERE.