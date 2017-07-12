Jen Confronted Ben’s New Girlfriend…Two Years Ago

Now that it’s out there, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are having lots of date nights out in the open.

Sources are saying Jennifer Garner is fine with it now, but word is she confronted Lindsay about her affair with Ben back in 2015. The story is that Jen was on a work trip to New York City when she found out about their relationship and approached Shookus. Allegedly Lindsay said she wouldn’t stop unless Ben wanted to. So Jen went to Lindsay’s husband with proof of the affair including text messages between the two.

Lindsay is now living at Ben’s house in Los Angeles.

