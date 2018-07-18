Jeffersontown Police are On The Hunt For Serial Ding Dong Ditch Culprit

Jeffersontown Police are seeking your help in identifying someone that’s taken a children’s game to a new level.

Let’s be honest, we’ve all at one time or another knocked on someone’s door and ran. It’s an ages old game called “Ding Dong Ditch”. The game is seemingly innocent enough. However, once the game carries on for so long it’s no longer innocent and becomes a menace. Further, these days you can never be too careful so perhaps it’s time for this game to be over and done with.

One person doesn’t seem to think so. He’s been playing the game for at least a year in the same neighborhood and they’ve had enough of it. Jeffersontown Police are seeking your help in identifying the serial Ding Dong Ditch culprit.