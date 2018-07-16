JCPS Website Has Everything You Need To Know for Back To School

The first day of school is less than a month away and JCPS wants to make sure both parents and kids are ready for the big day.

First day of school pictures are soon to dominate your social media news feeds. But some parents struggle with making sure the kids have everything they need on day one. Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is hoping their new website will help any bewildered parents.

On their new site, you’ll have access to everything from a bus finder to before and after school programs as well as links to school websites, the all important supply list, open houses and orientation dates and a lot more.

Check the page HERE.