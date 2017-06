Carmynn Blakeley is a 3rd grader at Breckinridge/Franklin Elementary and was born blind with Septo-Optic Dysplasia.

She just won the National Braille Championship in LA after winning the regional championship last month.

Here’s the thing, Carmynn learned to read braille only three years ago! She won in the “apprentice” category, which included spelling, reading comprehension and proof-reading.

Congratulations Carmynn!

