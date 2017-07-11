Jay-Z Admits His Marriage Wasn’t “Totally Built” On The Truth…

Jay-Z has released another personal juicy nugget yesterday on Tidal yesterday. He was joined by celebrities including Chris Rock, Jesse Williams, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Anderson, Aziz Ansari, Anthony Anderson and others talking about relationships, love and the pressure that comes with dating in the public eye. Jay-Z said, “This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking.”

He said, “Things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to a point of ‘OK, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning.’ It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

The rapper also talked about a time that he swallowed his pride and begged Beyoncé to stay by his side after feeling a new kind of emotion for the pop star. He said, “I was on a boat, and I had the best time. I was like, ‘Man, this is great.’ Then she had to leave. I was, like, crushed. Man, I don’t even feel like this. What is happening to my body right now?… Did I just say, ‘Don’t leave?'”

Jay-Z also said he came to realize that honesty was critical for the survival of their marriage. So much honesty, he admitted, that Beyoncé listened to the entire album long before its release. He explained, “We’ve been in that space where we just got to the place that in order for this to work, it can’t be fake—not once. I’m not saying it wasn’t uncomfortable because obviously it was, but because we’ve been doing it for so long it was less uncomfortable.”

