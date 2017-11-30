Jay-Z Admits He Cheated On Beyonce…And They Might Have Made An Album Together

Jay-Z admitted for the first time that he cheated on Beyoncé, saying that his tendency to “shut down emotionally” led to it. He said, “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. So, you know, most people don’t want to do that. You don’t want to look inside yourself. And so you walk away.” Jay-Z also said that he “grew so much” from his therapy sessions. He also hinted he and Bey made an album together as part of that therapy…but no idea if it will be released.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

Speaking of…Beyoncé has the “Most Liked” celebrity Instagram of the year thanks to the post revealing she was pregnant with twins.

And there’s the matter of his complicated relationship with Kanye…he said he hopes to resolve their issues when the time is right.

The superstars made the 2011 album “Watch the Throne” together, followed by a tour of Europe and North America. But last year, Kanye revealed during an onstage rant that they were fighting behind the scenes. He checked himself into a hospital two days later.

Now Jay-Z says that he spoke to Kanye “the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother… I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us.” He said, “Kanye came into this business on my label. So, I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other’s art, too.”

“So, it’s like, we both—everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying? And then there’s like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna—we gonna always be good.”

Jay-Z confirmed there is still tension, but he said that’s expected. He said, “In the long relationship, you know, hopefully when we’re 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that. You know what I’m saying?…”

