Jason Derulo Will Perform at Halftime of Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Game
By Ben Davis
|
Nov 21, 2017 @ 9:25 AM

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that Jason Derulo will perform at the Thanksgiving game halftime show.

