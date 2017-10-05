Jason Derulo Plays “1 Has To Go”
By Garfield
Oct 5, 2017 @ 4:48 PM
Jason Derulo arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

You may or may not be surprised who Jason Derulo said had to go when given a choice between Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber or Usher.

You know that game where your friends give you 3 choices and you have to pick which one goes? Jason Derulo recently played that game with Billboard. I have to be honest, I’ve lost a little respect for Derulo now that I know how he feels about French Toast and Star Wars.

If I could spend my life eating French Toast and watching Star Wars, I’d be the happiest man on earth.

