Jason Aldean Pays Tribute to Las Vegas and Tom Petty on SNL

In this photo provided by NBC, Jason Aldean performs "I Won't Back Down" on "Saturday Night Live," Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in New York. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

Jason Aldean opened Saturday Night Live with a message of unity, and a moving tribute to a legend.

It’s been exactly one week since a gunman opened fire on Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring 489 people. The gunman opened fire from a hotel room at Mandalay Bay as Jason Aldean was performing on stage.

The next day as the world was reeling and trying to make sense of everything, news that rock legend Tom Petty had passed away began to circle.

It’s been a rough week and Aldean did what he could to ease the pain. On Saturday Night Live this weekend, he opened the show with a message of unity and a performance of Tom Petty’s classic “Won’t Back Down”.

I’d say the lyrics in the song sum up how we all feel right now.