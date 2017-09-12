Jamie Foxx Isn’t Denying Dating Rumors Anymore
By Kelly K
|
Sep 12, 2017 @ 7:20 AM

Since they were recently busted holding hands on the beach, it doesn’t look like Jamie Foxx is denying those dating-Katie-Homes-rumors anymore.  But he isn’t confirming it either…

OH COME ON ALREADY!!

Related Content

Yep…Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are A Thing...
Is Justin’s New Song “Friends” A...
Bachelor Nick and Vanessa Respond To Their Awkward...
More Celebrities Join The Telethon For Hurricane H...
ARod Gets Confused For JLo’s Security Guard!
An *NSYNC Reunion Is Happening!!!
Comments