James Corden Replaces A Backstreet Boy
By Kelly K
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 7:33 AM

James Corden showed up in Las Vegas to replace one of the Backstreet Boys for a performance.

 

Which one was it?  There may have been a shady tactic involved…and by the way, be listening THURSDAY AT 7:30 FOR A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT.  JUST A HINT.

