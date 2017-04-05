James Corden: Katy Perry Soap Opera

By Ben Davis
|
Apr 5, 5:01 AM

In the soap opera parody, “The Bold & the Lyrical,” James, Claire Danes and Jack McBrayer use only Katy Perry lyrics in their acting.

Related Content

Our Bodies Are Ready…
James Corden Surprises Fans At A Coldplay Show
John Mayer’s New Song Is About Katy Perry
Will Khloe Kardashian Answer Whether She Thinks OJ...
Kanye and Drake Doing A Joint Album?
Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm (Lyric Vi...
Comments