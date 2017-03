Ed Sheeran announced James Blunt will be the opening act on his upcoming North American tour. The pair have worked on several songs that will be on Blunt’s upcoming album, “The Afterlove”. The song, “Make Me Better” was released earlier this month.

Sheeran’s North American tour begins June 29th in Kansas City and stops by the KFC Yum! Center September 7th!

BTW…James has a new song and featured a very pregnant Natalie Portman in the video!