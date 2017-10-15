Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is A Spooky Work of Magnificence

I made it out to the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park on Saturday night. The walk from the car to the the line was long and the line to get in was long but it was more than worth the wait.

If you’ve never made it out to see this, you should make it a point to do it this Halloween season. I’ve never seen pumpkins with this level of artistic creativity before. I don’t want to give away too much, so I’ll just let the pics I took speak for themselves. Also, the pictures DO NOT do this place justice. It’s quite simply a veritable Halloween wonderland that just can’t be captured with a phone’s camera.