J Law Keeps Up A Christmas Tradition We Love

Jennifer Lawrence is home for the holidays, and as she has done so often stopped by to visit kids at Norton Children’s Hospital. We love this tradition!

Louisville's own Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Norton Children's today to visit with patients, families, and staff. This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas. Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all! ❤ Photos courtesy of a @wave3news viewer. pic.twitter.com/faENgYtD6q — Norton Children's (@NortonChildrens) December 24, 2017

Remember when Entertainment Tonight covered her visit in 2015?

