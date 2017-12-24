J Law Keeps Up A Christmas Tradition We Love
By Kelly K
|
Dec 24, 2017 @ 10:32 PM

Jennifer Lawrence is home for the holidays, and as she has done so often stopped by to visit kids at Norton Children’s Hospital. We love this tradition!

Remember when Entertainment Tonight covered her visit in 2015?

MORE HERE

Related Content

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Answer the We...
Celebrities Impersonating Other Celebrities Is Wha...
Jennifer Lawrence Apologizes For Scratching Her Bu...
Coldplay Did Something Amazing During Louisville S...
Jennifer Lawrence’s New Movie
Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt In Epic Insult B...
Comments