#ItsSoCold
By Kelly K
|
Dec 28, 2017 @ 1:40 PM

Trending on Twitter, how everyone is dealing with the cold! The snark warms our hearts…

Tweet us how you are dealing with the cold! @997djx #ItsSoCold

Related Content

Trending in Hollywood
News Anchor Mispronounces Twitter and Loses It
Lil Jon Wants the CEO Spot at Papa John’s
This Dog Owner Tweeted a Tribute To Her Doggo
Taylor Swift Traffic Gets Her Attention
Why Is “Covfefe” Trending
Comments