It’s Shark Week on Discovery!

Shark Week is one of the most amazing weeks of television all year!
This week they have celebrities intermingling with the man-eaters with Shaq kicking it all off Sunday by jumping in the water with some sharks.
Shaq kicks off Shark Week, Sunday at 9p on Discovery.

Aaron Rogers, Ronda Rousey, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, and Bear Grylls all make appearances this week too!
Ronda Rousey's Shark Week workout:
shark snack snag = 5 push-ups
great white breach = 10 crunches
dorsal fin = 15 jumping jacks
close shark encounter = 10 squats
shark tag = 5 forward lunges on each leg

Bear vs Shark is Sunday at 8/7c on Discovery's Shark Week!

We can’t wait!!