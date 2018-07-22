It’s Shark Week on Discovery!
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 22, 2018 @ 2:32 PM

Shark Week is one of the most amazing weeks of television all year!

This week they have celebrities intermingling with the man-eaters with Shaq kicking it all off Sunday by jumping in the water with some sharks.

Aaron Rogers, Ronda Rousey, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, and Bear Grylls all make appearances this week too!

We can’t wait!!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Louisville Burger Week 2018 People Want The “Queer Eye” Guys To Make Over This Celebrity Win 5 Days in Ibiza With David Guetta! Aaron Paul Dressed His Kid Like Heisenberg For Comic-Con The Comments In This Viral Hot Dentist In My FILLINGS Challenge Are Hysterical This Vet Reuniting With His Service Dog Will Make You WEEP
Comments