It Will Cost More To Cross The River By Ben Davis | Jul 2, 2018 @ 6:00 AM RiverLink has raised toll rates as of July 1st. It will cost 2.5% more to cross the Ohio River on the Lincoln, Lewis and Clark, and Kennedy Bridges. The new toll rates will vary, depending on size of vehicle and payment method.