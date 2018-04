The Washington Capitals are in the playoffs and this little girl got a surprise!

Brett Connolly spotted her in the first row and flips a hockey puck to her. Here’s the thing, the kids next to her grabbed it, then on the second attempt, ANOTHER kid grabs it, finally Brett tosses a third puck over the glass much to the excitement of this girl!

Show this video to every pro athlete today pic.twitter.com/bU6Iuls9jA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 16, 2018

What a face!!