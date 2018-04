“Irreplaceable You” is being called the saddest movie of all-time.

It’s on Netflix and viewers on Twitter CAN’T EVEN. The movie focuses on engaged couple Sam and Abbie, and her desperate attempts to find him a new partner before she dies.

Viewers loved the movie saying it’ll make you cry until you can’t cry anymore…but most critics don’t calling it “ludicrous” and “implausible.”

MORE HERE