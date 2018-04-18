Is Rihanna dropping new music??

Rihanna has the internet all jacked-up after a crypitc instagram post…

She has some fans guessing that new music is on the way. The photo features two TVs stacked on top of one another drenched in a red light. She captioned the image “didn’t they tell u?”—an allusion to the lyrics of her 2016 standout track “Needed Me” from her last album Anti.

didn’t they tell u? A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 17, 2018 at 10:00am PDT



With so many projects underway at once, there’s really no telling what the multi-hypehenate singer/businesswoman could be hinting at this time.

There’s also a new Instagram account titled ‘savagexfenty,’ that has fans wondering.

WHAT IS GOING ON!!!