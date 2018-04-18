Is Rihanna dropping new music??
By McKenzie
Apr 18, 2018 @ 11:35 AM
Rihanna has the internet all jacked-up after a crypitc instagram post…

She has some fans guessing that new music is on the way. The photo features two TVs stacked on top of one another drenched in a red light. She captioned the image “didn’t they tell u?”—an allusion to the lyrics of her 2016 standout track “Needed Me” from her last album Anti.

With so many projects underway at once, there’s really no telling what the multi-hypehenate singer/businesswoman could be hinting at this time.

There’s also a new Instagram account titled ‘savagexfenty,’ that has fans wondering.

WHAT IS GOING ON!!!

