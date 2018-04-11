Is Brad Pitt Dating An MIT Professor?

Brad Pitt is said to be ‘absolutely smitten by’ an architect and MIT professor named Neri Oxman, and their “chemistry is off the charts.’

They reportedly ‘got romantically involved almost right away’ after he took in a presentation of 3D-printed chaise lounges she produced according to a source for Us Weekly. She teaches media arts and sciences at the Massachusetts school’s Media Lab.

They reportedly have taken secret trips together and a source says they are “very much a couple”. But a second Pitt source is blowing off the story saying “this is solely a professional relationship [and] there’s nothing more to it as of now.”

Page Six was first to report news of their romance.

