Irreplaceable You Could Be Netflix’s Crowning Achievement

This Monday, July 17, 2017, photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Netflix announced it is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Irreplaceable You is another Netflix attempt at a feature film and it looks like they nailed it with this one.

You’ve seen your Netflix subscription price increase and perhaps you were a little bummed about that. But when you think of all of the great shows that Netflix is bringing us, it kinda dulls the sting. Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Ozark and a host of other shows have proven that Netflix has the chops to create incredible shows that are more than worth the $11.00 a month.

Now they’re getting into the movie business. Many would call the Will Smith lead “Bright” a Netflix misstep. But with Irreplaceable You, it seems Netflix is hitting it’s stride with feature length films. Based on what this trailer shows us, this movie will feature everything we love about movies in a single film; comedy, tragedy, love and human struggle. Check it out.

***NSFW Language Warning***

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yeah, I’m ok with giving Netflix $11.00 a month.