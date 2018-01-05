Irish Rover Fire Was An Arson Attempt

Someone intentionally set fire to The Irish Rover in the Clifton neighborhood Thursday morning.

This is just horrible. Someone intentionally set fire to the Irish Rover on Thursday morning. When I first moved here, I ate no less than 1 meal per day at the Rover. That’s because I don’t (can’t) cook and I LOVE the Irish ambiance. After all, I’m of Irish heritage myself. So I felt at home in the Rover. Also, the food is top notch.

Thursday morning, someone intentionally set fire to the place. But, the Rover is still opening. Although they admit that the entry way isn’t pretty. Who cares?! We’re coming in there because the food is tasty and the beer is cold!

If you know anything about this, you’re encouraged to call 1-800-27-ARSON (272-7766). A $1000 reward is being offered.