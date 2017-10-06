Internet Mourns Loss of Program They Haven’t Used In 15 Years
By Garfield
|
Oct 6, 2017 @ 5:04 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2010, file photo, an AOL logo is seen in the company's office in Hamburg, Germany. AOL announced on Oct. 6, 2017, that it will discontinue its once-popular Instant Messenger platform on Dec. 15(AP Photo/Axel Heimken, File)

Quick, do you remember your AOL Instant Messenger Screen Name?

Everyone’s favorite messaging platform has been laid to rest and the internet is inconsolable! AOL, now owned by a company named Oath announced on Friday that it would be discontinuing one of the internet’s first messaging platforms on December 15th. AOL Instant Messenger will be dead and gone in 70 days. Hop on there and chat with some friends before it’s gone!

Comments