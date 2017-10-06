Internet Mourns Loss of Program They Haven’t Used In 15 Years

Quick, do you remember your AOL Instant Messenger Screen Name?
Everyone’s favorite messaging platform has been laid to rest and the internet is inconsolable! AOL, now owned by a company named Oath announced on Friday that it would be discontinuing one of the internet’s first messaging platforms on December 15th. AOL Instant Messenger will be dead and gone in 70 days. Hop on there and chat with some friends before it’s gone!
#InMemorAIM I will miss you, directorpooh. First and only screen name.
— Dell B. (@DB_Out_Front) October 6, 2017
My #AIM username was HockeyDrums007, which told you EVERYTHING you needed to know about me in middle/high school. #coolkid
— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) October 6, 2017
RIP to my middle/high school AIM username lildawg91588 🙏 https://t.co/HJmb58Q3QA
— Nick Irving (@irvingnick) October 6, 2017
Oh no! I still remember my very first AIM username: KRIS151215 😂 #numerics #aim #endofanera https://t.co/ceTY6hgNbJ
— Kristina Audencial (@KrisFox5SD) October 6, 2017
step 1: hoard vintage AIM swag
step 2: ???
step 3: profit pic.twitter.com/ex2HXZ1ssE
— Claire McNear (@claire_mcnear) October 6, 2017