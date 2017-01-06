Intern Sheerio!

Blog #12



In my first blog of 2017, I felt the need to share what I witnessed today at the station. I have worked all of one day this week and I have been enlightened. For example, I learned about horse peen and the need for them to be anatomically correct on toys or the worst may cease to be as we know it. Upon further investigation I learned how dinosaurs used to procreate and looked at detailed diagrams. The new Ed Sheeran music dropped (and so did my jaw) so my name sake has come back to life. In just this short time, I 100% feel like a new person. Maybe next week I will not have to watch snakes procreating and my eyes will weep.

This week, I continued to edit down the shows and played a major part in the show when Kelly was not in the station. I was able to attend a music meeting with the Hollywood Records label rep and listen to new music that will be released in the new year. They want the stations to bring song awareness with many songs, such as the theme song from Moana. I also scheduled music and put in commercials to make sure the stations flow smoothly. And I got to be a part of an EPIC station Christmas card!!

This week I honed my gift wrapping skills to a new level, I wrapped gift boxes and learned that I needed some new lessons because it took me five hours when it should have taken about two. Me and my fellow interns worked as a team to get them done and had to use some math skills (which I am not good at). I recorded myself watching Gilmore Girls and it was insane. I talked about my experience and my tears through two days of radio. The thread of videos of me screaming is going to be my new legacy and I couldn’t be prouder.

This week was short because we were all getting ready for Thanksgiving. I learned a lot about what to do if editing does not turn out the way you want it and you have to go rogue with it. It was also cool to see how radio can impact lives of people who would not otherwise have had a Thanksgiving dinner with the Turkey Dinner Drop! I also was able to see how the different radio stations prepare shows and schedule shows during the holiday season. I love being able to hear Throwback Thursday on a Wednesday and see all the chaos that surrounds that!

This week was one of the most rewarding weeks of my internship. I was able to see how the radio stations and the Louisville area comes together to make miracles happen. On Friday, we went to Norton Children’s Hospital and raised money for the children in the hospital. It was beautiful to see the children and how much money was raised so the children can receive treatment. I also was able to see how the montages were made throughout the week and hear how they were played throughout the radiothon. This week was very rewarding and I look forward to seeing what other magic the stations make.

One season ended with Halloween and Christmas started early. I was scared to death by clowns and thought that would be the last day of life. Click HERE for the horror.

On Friday, I dressed up like an elf with Christmas lights and popcorn, much to some people’s chagrin. Click HERE to see the magic!

I was able to voice track and get some commercials for my portfolio. I cut down the show and have been getting faster. I have been doing a lot more promotional projects and making sure that everything is taken care of. I love learning more about different aspects of the radio industry and knowing this is what I truly want to do.

I didn’t know internships could be so fun, I truly did not. This week we had free food everyday and I was able to record a commercial. I am going to hear myself randomly on the radio and I am super excited about it. I started learning how to voice track and how that process is done. I learned more about editing and am going to go see how commercials are edited in the coming week. I love getting to see the behind the scenes of what happens on the radio. I started to learn how to operate the board while people are at remotes and I am super excited to learn how to fully operate the board.

Let me start by saying, GROSS. To start off the week, I was attacked by back hair brownies and I will never look at brownies the same way ever again. The most disgusting thing I have ever witnessed in my life and there is another Wheel of Dares TODAY!! My family keeps bringing it up randomly and I relive the moment over and over again. I was also another person this week, Carlos. I got to be in Facebook Fight Theatre and conquered that fear, I am not sure if I was good but I’m happy I did it! This internship keeps getting better and better and I CANNOT wait to see what this week and the Wheel of Dares brings!

Time is absolutely flying by and it needs to slow down. This week I told my horrific story about what happened beside me on a plane and got to relive that dreaded moment. It also turns out that I really like editing and putting together broadcasts and I enjoy making fun of myself on air with talking about my non-existent dating life. There was a guest in studio and we had a great time laughing at her wonderful song about princesses. I also talked Ben and Kelly into doing the Wheel of Dares and I am SUUUPER excited, that is tomorrow and thank God Kelly’s team won or I would have lost my head. I cannot wait to see how this next week plays out!!

This week was crazy! We were all preparing for the Daya and JoJo concert and making sure that everything was taken care of. At the concert, I actually got to meet them (EEEK!!!) and told Daya that I liked her shoes. I also made signs for Game Day, (yay sports) in hopes they would get on tv. I got to put some of the show edits into my portfolio and let it grow. We also finally got to hear the new Lady Gaga song and I was the only one who liked it, party of one please!! Let’s see where next week takes me.

Week 2 of the internship can be summed up into one sentence, Alexander Hamilton is 100% on the 10$ bill (dude on the 20$ is still hot though) and Alex has FABULOUS bone structure. I was able to talk on the air for the first time and saw how a concert is put together and how people win meet and greets (must remember to get the phone number next time). Also I settled into the life of being Intern Sheerio and my love of redheads. On Friday, we went on a little field trip to Taylrd Services and attempted to make a video for the upcoming Daya, JoJo, and Nappy Roots concert. This week was a short week and now I am ready for week 3 and the concert!!!

The first week of my internship has been an absolute blast!!! I’ve been in the studio before, but being in an active one with a show taking place was completely new and exciting. I knew I liked the environment when on the first day we talked about McChickens…not exactly something that would be safe to talk about in a regular office setting! (Look it up in the privacy of your own home…seriously. Or not…just forget I mentioned it! You CAN’T UNSEE IT.) I am a shy person at first and takes a second to get comfortable with the surroundings, but being at a live broadcast for our sister station, I truly felt like I belonged and felt so excited for the upcoming semester!

In the first week, I have already learned about the basic automatic function of operating the morning show and creating blogs for the entertainment news. On Wednesday, I learned how to edit and trim audio for Jackson Blue’s show and that is what I truly enjoy doing. I enjoy being behind-the-scenes and integral into the performing of a show. On Friday, we went to Frank Otte Nursery and held our first remote location. We went and got coffee and pastries and broadcasted multiple times. It was exhilarating being on the radio and having people ask if that was you afterwards. I am very excited to see what I can learn and where the semester will take me!

Amanda aka “Intern Sheerio” (because I LOVE ED SHEERAN.)