Instead Of Shutting The Party Down, This Cop Does Something Completely Unexpected

Some people partying in Wisconsin thought a cop was about to shut down their event. Instead, he picked up a band member’s violin, and started playing!

Police officer Jonathan Landis entertained everyone at Champs Sports Bar and Grill with a few tunes before returning to his regular beat.

Officer Landis says he has been playing the violin since he was three, and used to work as a professional musician and teacher before changing careers and joining the force.

He said when he heard the music, he couldn’t resist investigating where it was coming from and said, ‘Law enforcement and music are my two passions. It was my way of giving back to the community – it was like a dream come true.’

So cool!