Instant Karma for Package Thief

What happens when karma claps back at a package thief moments after their crime? Hilarity, that’s what.

Snohomish County, Washington is where today’s crime takes place. Not only is the name of the county a crime, but so is what you’re about to see happen in the video below. Watch as a UPS man delivers his packages as promised. Swift and noble in his duties, he places the packages on the door step for the recipient. Then watch as a woman with bad intentions seeks to make off with items that are not her’s when karma strikes with a fury.

YEP! That wet grass is kinda slippery isn’t it?! Looks like you hurt your ankle there. Ya ok?

Chivalry not being dead at all, her male cohort comes to her rescue and carries her back to the car. But we cannot dare leave the score we’ve worked so hard to steal. So the Seahawks fan there lumbers back through the grass to take what isn’t his.

The owner of the packages found the video funny but did state that one of the packages was medication for her husband. An investigation has been opened by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

