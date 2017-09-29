In Honor Of #NationalCoffeeDay…

It’s the greatest day of the year….it’s NATIONAL COFFEE DAY!!!!!!!!!!
In honor of this glorious day, the greatest coffee video of all time. Meet Donny (Casey Affleck), a real Dunkin Donuts customer (video above.)
ALSO!!!!
Want to snag a free coffee for National Coffee Day? Here are some places:
- Krispy Kreme
National Coffee Day isn’t over until Krispy Kreme says it’s over, and because of that, the doughnut chain is turning National Coffee Day into National Coffee Weekend. From Sept. 29 up until Oct. 1, customers can head to Krispy Kreme to score a hot coffee in any size as well as a small iced coffee at participating locations across the U.S. and Canada.
- Dunkin’ Donuts
Customers at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations nationwide can purchase a medium, large, or extra large cup of the brand’s signature hot coffee and get one additional medium hot coffee for free.
- Cinnabon
According to a tweet from the company’s official Twitter account, Cinnabon will be giving out free 12 oz. coffees all day on Friday.
- Tim Hortons
As part of a week-long promotion starting on Sept. 29 and ending on Oct. 8, customers at participating Tim Hortons locations can receive a free Original Blend, Dark Roast, Decaf or Iced Coffee of any size by downloading the chain’s free app.