Ikea Seriously Wants You to Pee on This Ad.

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 file photo of the IKEA sign at the IKEA furnishing store in Magdeburg, Germany. Swedish furniture retailer Ikea said Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017 that it will start selling its goods through third-party web sites as a test "but no decisions made regarding what platforms/markets will be in the pilot." (AP Photo/Jens Meyer/File)

Is this genius? Or gross? Or both?!?!

If you’re pregnant, peeing on the ad reveals a special discounted price on cribs, thanks to technology similar to that in pregnancy-test kits.

This is how it works:

IKEA seriously wants you to pee on their latest ad pic.twitter.com/iUCiFH4eZX — Storyful (@Storyful) January 10, 2018

This is real, not fake news although some think it is:

I wanted to start actually using twitter so I could keep up with news. Oh BOY did I get. #FakeNews #hopefully https://t.co/OdpBEfCjZr — Bailey Crane (@iambaileycrane) January 10, 2018

People are soon gunna be like “I think I’m pregnant…time to go get an IKEA ad to make sure…”

lolololol