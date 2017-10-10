IKEA Launches Cat And Dog Furniture Collection!!

This is one of those things you didn’t realize you needed, until you saw it….

IKEA is releasing a collection of furniture specifically designed for pets!!!!! Check it out here!

Ikea just launched a pet furniture collection so brb, going to buy several coffee tables and mini couches for our cats pic.twitter.com/mplkwWexR9 — {•Mandi•} (@TheStoryEstate) October 9, 2017

IKEA are now selling special furniture for your pet https://t.co/LQv39soHqt pic.twitter.com/AZVq2oJSUb — ShortList (@ShortList) October 10, 2017

PSA: IKEA sell pet furniture now pic.twitter.com/JzZAqtWU4g — Rachel Aust (@rachelaust_) October 9, 2017

The furniture is currently being sold in stores across the US, Canada, France and Japan.

If it works out, other stores across the world will stock the collection around March 2018!!

IKEA Just Launched A Pet Furniture Collection, And Animal Lovers Want It All | Bored Panda pic.twitter.com/zx4O397grq — Cute Dogy (@CuteDogyy) October 10, 2017

Best part, it’s affordable. TAKE ALL MY MONEY IKEA!