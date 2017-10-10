IKEA Launches Cat And Dog Furniture Collection!!
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Oct 10, 2017 @ 8:04 AM

This is one of those things you didn’t realize you needed, until you saw it….

IKEA is releasing a collection of furniture specifically designed for pets!!!!! Check it out here! 

The furniture is currently being sold in stores across the US, Canada, France and Japan.

If it works out, other stores across the world will stock the collection around March 2018!!

Best part, it’s affordable. TAKE ALL MY MONEY IKEA!

