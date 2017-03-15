‘Hushme’ Gadget Coming Out As The World’s First Voice Mask For Mobile Phones

A new gadget called Hushme is coming out as the “world’s first voice mask for mobile phones.” It’s designed to help keep your conversations private when you’re in a public space.

There are two main ways that Hushme masks your voice. The first is the gadget itself, which muffles your voice. The second is a speaker built into the mask, which can play sounds while you’re talking.

You can choose from a variety of sounds, like the wind or ocean. It also comes with wireless in-ear earbuds with a built-in microphone.

The company plans to start commercial production by the end of this year. It’ll retail for $249. In May 2017, the company plans to crowdfund the device with an early bird rate of $149.

Does this just bring more attention to yourself and make yourself LESS private or is that just me?

This is super weird to me…