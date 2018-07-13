Husband In The Dog House After Ultimatum To Wife Doesn’t Go As Planned
By Garfield
Jul 13, 2018 @ 8:29 AM
When her husband of 25 years gave her an unthinkable ultimatum, Liz Haslam did the only thing she could do and now her husband is in the dog house…or not.

Liz Haslam has a long history of caring for dogs. It dates all the way back to her child-hood when she began caring for and breeding West Highland Terriers. Through the years, her love of dogs has only grown. Liz has used her passion for dogs to found Beds for Bullies which is a sanctuary for housing and caring for Bull Terriers. It’s clear that Liz loves dogs.

Finally, her husband Mike had enough of the fostering and re-homing because the house was always filled with dogs. One day, he gave her an ultimatum. “It’s me, or the dogs.”

I’m sure by now you can guess how Liz responded to that ultimatum.

According to Express UK:

“He’d got to the point where he’d had enough and wanted to slow down. But I wasn’t prepared to give it up. So he decided to go. Obviously, that was his choice. I haven’t seen or heard from him since. I thought after 25 years, he should know giving up the dogs was not what my intentions were.”

