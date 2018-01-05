Hulu is Bringing Back a Classic Cartoon for 2 Seasons

If you don’t have Hulu but love cartoons from the 90’s, you’re going to want to get a Hulu subscription.

Hulu has made a deal with Warner Bros. to bring back Animaniacs! The first episodes will begin running in 2020. Maybe you’ll remember that Stephen Spielberg was heavily involved in the original run of the series which aired from 1993 to 1998. It sounds like he’s going to be heavily involved in the new episodes as well.

Here’s where the news gets better.

You remember Pinky and The Brain? It looks like they’re coming back as well and will be featured in the new episodes.

Here’s where the news gets ever better-er.

Hulu scored the rights to all of the old Animaniacs episodes including Pinky and The Brain and Tiny Toon Adventures and you can watch all of those RIGHT NOW!

I think this will be a great opportunity to show your little ones what a REAL cartoon is. You know and I know that Animaniacs/Tiny Toons is light years better than anything they’re making right now.